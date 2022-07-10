CMPD: Officer Hit In Third Police Chase This Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says a suspect led them on a chase through North and South Carolina after hitting an officer with their car.

On July 8th, a Steele Creek officer received some minor scrapes after a person allegedly hit the officer with their car on Sharonbrook Drive in South Charlotte.

Since an officer was involved in the collision, police followed the driver after they left the scene.

The police chase continued into South Carolina with the suspect driving around 100 mph, and the chase ended when the driver was arrested on Saluda Road in Rock Hill, S.C.