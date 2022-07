WILSON, N.C. – Children flee gunfire after shots are fired at a Little League baseball tournament in Eastern North Carolina.

We’ve learned a local team was on the field as it happened.

It took place Sunday morning in Wilson, North Carolina, east of Raleigh.

Lake Norman Little League posted on Facebook that its seven and eight-year-old team was on the field at the Gillette Sports Complex at the time.

Video posted online shows children running off the field as the shots are fired.

No one was hurt.