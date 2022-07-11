Cooler Start to the Week

AM Headlines:

Break from stormy weather

AM Patchy Fog

Below Average Highs Monday

PM Storms/Typical Highs return mid-week

Watching Gulf Coast — Tropical Development? Discussion:

Kicking off the work week with patchy morning fog and drizzle that will linger through mid-morning. High pressure to our north will keep temps a bit below average with highs reaching the low to mid-80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will nudge back near normal tomorrow, but rain and storm chances will remain minimal. A cold front will bring back more organized storms Wednesday. Higher shear will bring on a few isolated severe storms with damaging wind being the primary threat. This boundary will stall to our south keeping those typical afternoon storm chances in the forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Tropics – Watching the Gulf Coast

A surface low is expected to develop near the gulf as a decaying boundary settles over the south. Any development will be slow as it drifts slowly offshore through the end of the week. Regardless of development, this disturbance will likely bring heavy rain and a high rip current risk from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle beginning mid to late week.