CHARLOTTE N.C.- In this weeks edition of Do My Job, Lauren is heading to Cheer Athletics to see what it takes to become a competitive cheerleader!

She talks to the owner Brandon Arbogast about what it takes to become the best of the best in the cheerleading world, learning how to do flips, jumps, and more!

You can also take classes at Cheer Athletics if you want to learn how to be a competitive cheerleader.

Find our more at Cheer Athletics Charlotte.