Double Shooting Under Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster Police responded to a possible double shooting early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a car crash near Barr Street and Wylie Street.

Police were informed by the driver that he was taking a gunshot victim to MUSC-Lancaster.

The gunshot victim says he was walking to a home on Ferguson Street when he was shot.

He then flagged down a car driving by, the vehicle involved in the crash, according to a news release.

After the car crash, officers say the victim was flown to another medical facility for treatment.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Around 2:00 a.m., while investigating the previous shooting incident on Ferguson Street, police say they heard gunshots nearby.

Officers immediately responded to Pardue Street, where they discovered three apartments at the Pardue Street Apartment Complex damaged by bullets.

No injuries were reported, according to a news release.

Both incidents are under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department.

Police say it is unclear at this time if these incidents are related.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.