Mega Millions Jackpot Surges To $440 Million, Highest In Over A Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (News Release) – The Mega Millions jackpot rolls on as it reached $440 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.

The $440 million prize sits at the highest level that a Mega Millions jackpot has reached in more than a year. The last time the jackpot reached this level occurred on May 21, 2021, when a winning group in Pennsylvania took home a $516 million jackpot.

A North Carolina winner would have the choice of taking the $440 million as an annuity or $247.8 million in cash.

“It has been quite a while since we saw a Mega Millions jackpot this high,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of N.C. Education Lottery. “Players are dreaming about the prospect of taking home such a big jackpot. We are crossing our fingers that it happens here in North Carolina on Tuesday night.”

Even though the jackpot remains up for grabs, North Carolinians continue to win other big prizes in drawings. Friday’s Mega Millions drawing saw a $30,000 winning ticket sold at the BP on Idlewild Road in Indian Trail in Union County.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or with the lottery’s app, the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.