Smart Shopper: Subway Giving Away One Million Subs!

CHARLOTTE, NC–Who doesn’t love a good deal? With inflation, it’s always good to save where you can! Tuesday, July 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Subway will offer up to one million FREE 6-inch Subway Series subs at participating restaurants in Charlotte.

The giveaway is part of Subway’s launch of the Subway Series. It’s the biggest menu change in Subway’s nearly 60-year history! No purchase necessary, just make sure you’re the first 50 customers to order!

Click here for more information.

Enjoy!