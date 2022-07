MINT HILL, N.C. — An individual was left with serious injuries after getting trapped in a Mint Hill silo Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to an entrapment call for service around 10 a.m. on Arlington Church Road.

Medic says the person was trapped for more than 40 minutes on Twitter.

Crews rescued the individual from the silo and transported them to Atrium CMC to be treated for serious injuries.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.