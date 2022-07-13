Mooresville Police Search For Runaway Juvenile

1/2

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile from Mooresville.

On July 1st, 2022, investigators say 15-year-old Courtney McMullen left her Mooresville home during the day and never returned.

Her father reported her missing on July 4th, and despite the work of detectives, she has not yet been located.

McMullen, who has a history of running away, may be in the Huntersville or Cornelius areas where she was located during a previous incident, according to a news release.

Detectives say McMullen is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, with mid-back length hair that was braided when she left her home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311 or Detective R. Rodriguez at 704-658-9029.