Panthers’ Fan Fest Returns To Bank Of America Stadium August 11th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fans can enjoy a night of football, fireworks and fun as the Panthers’ annual Fan Fest, presented by Daimler Truck North America, returns to Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, August 11th.

Tickets are $5 per person and will go on sale to the public beginning Wednesday, July 13th at 10 a.m. on Panthers.com and Ticketmaster.

Officials say ticket proceeds from Fan Fest will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas.

At Fan Fest, officials say fans can see the Panthers practice on the stadium field, and enjoy performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew before the night culminates with a spectacular fireworks and laser show.

For the first time, fans will be able to participate in the fireworks and laser show with interactive LED wristbands provided by Daimler Truck of North America, according to a news release.

Panthers’ partner Morris-Jenkins will also provide a DJ for the evening’s festivities.

Tickets to Fan Fest will be limited to six per account and will be mobile delivery only.

Mobile ticketing can be accessed through the Panthers mobile app, through Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster mobile app.