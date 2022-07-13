Smart Shopper: 10% Off Crayola IDEAworks For All WCCB Viewers!

CHARLOTTE, NC–Crayola IDEAworks is getting ready to break the world record for the world’s largest coloring page! That’s over one-thousand square feet of coloring done by Charlotte Mecklenburg campers!

July 13th is the last day to join them in coloring the enormous coloring page. July 31st is the final day of the colorful exhibition.

Crayola IDEAworks is at Camp North End and opens at 10 a.m. For 10% off, enter code SmartShopper10.

