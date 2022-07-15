Smart Shopper: Dollar Days At Kid To Kid!
Smart Shopper: Dollar Days At Kid To Kid!
CHARLOTTE, NC–While you may still be on summer break, the school year is creeping around the corner! Parents, we’re not waiting until the last minute this year. Get your back-to-school shopping started now!
Today’s deal of the day is Kid To Kid on Park Road. Right now they’re having a special promotion: any clothes, shoes, and accessories on clearance are only a dollar!
Dollar Days is here for a limited time only so don’t walk…run on over to Kid To Kid!
July 15th is the last day of the sale! Click here for more information.