WCCB Says Goodbye And Good Luck To News Anchor Drew Bollea

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea is stepping away from the anchor desk after a ten year career. Drew is looking forward to spending more time with his wife Lindsey and their two young sons, Cade and Crew. His new job, in the public relations industry, will allow him a more family-friendly schedule.

Drew and his family will remain in Charlotte, so you’ll still see him around town! Thursday, July 14, was Drew’s last night on air, and his colleagues sent him off with a look-back at memorable moments in his television career. Best of luck, Drew! We will miss you!