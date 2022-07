CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says a man entered The Comedy Zone and fired a gun.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, police say a man entered the building in the 900 block of NC Music Factory Boulevard.

Once he showed a weapon, the building was evacuated. The man then reportedly fired his weapon.

No one was injured, and the shooter was promptly arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCB-TV for updates.