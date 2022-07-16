One Dead In North Tryon Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –A man was found fatally shot in North Charlotte early Saturday, July, 16.

Officers responded to a call around midnight on North Tryon Street near Owen Boulevard.

Medics revealed the victim, identified as Lamar Weathers was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department along with other crime services are conducting an investigation on this case.

This case is active and ongoing. Check back for updates.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 704-334-1600 or visit crimestoppers.com