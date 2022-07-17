Deadly Shooting In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man was found fatally shot in the early hours of the morning on July 17th.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a call on East Independence Boulevard near the East Independence Expressway.

Officers arrived to find the victim, identified as 29-year-old Montereo Adams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics transported Adams to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives have ruled this case as a homicide.

This case is active and ongoing. CMPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 704-432-TIPS or visit crimestoppers.com