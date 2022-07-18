$1 Million Prize Won In North Carolina In Saturday’s Powerball Drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store for Saturday’s drawing won a $1 million prize.

The lucky $1 million winner purchased the ticket at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Since no one won Saturday’s jackpot, the Powerball jackpot climbs to $89 million as an annuity prize or $51.7 million cash for Monday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

In Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, a half-a-billion dollar jackpot awaits a lucky winner. The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at a $530 million annuity or $304.7 million cash. The Mega Million jackpot has been growing since April and now ranks as the 8th largest in the history of the game.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise about $2.5 million daily for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties last year, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.