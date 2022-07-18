CMPD: University Shooting Kills 22-Year-Old, Injures Another Man

CHARLOTTE, N.C – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in the University area on Saturday, July 16th.

Officers responded to a service call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon on University City Boulevard near John Kirk Drive.

Upon arrival officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Medic transported both victims to a nearby hospital. One of the victims, identified as 22-year-old Tashon Mock succumbed to his injuries. The second victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional details, Check back for updates.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-334-1600 or visit crimestoppers.com