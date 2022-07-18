CPD: One Charged With Murder, Searching Second Suspect

CONCORD, N.C. – The Concord Police Department has charged a suspect with murder and is searching for an accomplice.

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired in the Southern Chase Subdivision near Zion Church Road.

During the investigation, the officers made contact with a vehicle on Old Charlotte Road SW. The occupants of the vehicle reported having exchanged gunfire with another group after a dispute.

Officers discovered a 17-year-old male in the vehicle sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Concord Police have charged 24-year-old Paris Johnson with murder.

Officers are searching for 18-year-old Witness Haynes.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the whereabouts of Witness Haynes is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000