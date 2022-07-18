Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Package Thief

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male who allegedly stole packages from a resident’s front porch.

According to a news release, the unknown male waited for the United States Postal Service truck to deliver packages off of Maddaket Loop near Brawley School Road. Police say the unknown male then ran to the front porch, stole the packages, and got into the passenger of a dark-colored sedan parked nearby.

Police say the dark vehicle was also operating with a small red colored pickup truck. The same truck was seen driving in a suspicious manner on White Horse Drive and Ballston Drive at the same time, police say.

Police are asking anyone who may know the suspect, or owner of the vehicles to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180.