Woman Hospitalized After Climbing Out Of Police Car Window On I-485

PINEVILLE, N.C. – A woman has been hospitalized after jumping from the rear police car window while being transported to jail.

Pineville officers responded to a domestic disturbance at Willow Ridge Apartments near Governor James G Martin Freeway.

Officers say 27-year-old Morgan Johnson appeared to be intoxicated and agitated police. Johnson assaulted her boyfriend in front of officers causing her arrest, according to a news release.

Johnson resisted arrest but was eventually handcuffed and transported away from the scene.

Police say while being transported Johnson was able to free one hand from her handcuff and proceeded to push the rear window of the police car down. The officer noticed and immediately slowed down the vehicle.

Johnson was able to get through the small opening of the window and exited the moving police vehicle.

Pineville officers immediately called for medical assistance and began life-saving measures. Johnson was transported to a local hospital where she sustained life-threatening injuries.

The officer transporting johnson was emotionally affected by the incident and the Pineville Police Department has sent outside assistance for the officer’s wellbeing.