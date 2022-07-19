Smart Shopper: Two Incredible Deals At Di + Thurma Wellness And Recovery!

CHARLOTTE, NC–You know what they say, when you look and feel your best… you do your best! Experts say self care and wellness is a necessity for a healthy lifestyle.

With inflation, and the price of just about everything going up, it can be a huge financial challenge to take the steps needed for an abundant and balanced life. Thankfully, we’ve got an incredible deal at Di + Thurma Wellness and Recovery!

Owner Kailee Allison says “Investing in your self-care has been clinically proven to help eliminate anxiety and depression, reduce stress and help with your focus and energy. Just taking that time for yourself is so important!”

Now until July 22, 2022, you can get a $99 introductory CryoSkin Slimming Treatment. This treatment is normally $350! During Cryo Slimming, the skin is warmed then rapidly cooled to slim your body. When diet and exercise aren’t enough, CryoSkin will help you achieve the look you’ve been striving for.

The second offer is half off your first month on their unlimited wellness membership. $75 for your first month, normally $149/month. Clients rave about Contrast Therapy!

Allison says, “With the combination of exposure to both the heat from the infrared sauna and the chilly embrace of the cold plunge, you will experience a boosted array of benefits, including the improvements to the body’s respiratory, circulatory and cardiovascular systems, muscle relaxation & recovery, reduction in inflammation, hypertension, arthritic symptoms, and strengthening of mindset and your immune system.”

Address:

9606 Bailey Rd # E

Cornelius, NC 28031

