Triple Digit Heat Returns This Week

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

Hot and humid week Triple Digit Heat Indices

Isolated to widely scattered PM storms

Strong to severe storms Thursday

Steamy Weekend Discussion:

A boundary will continue to weaken as it nears the region today. Highs will reach the low 90s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. It will be humid, and this boundary will not be bringing any relief from the heat or humidity, but it will bring some showers and storms to the region – a few of which could pack strong wind and heavy downpours. Heat indices will likely reach the triple digits by Wednesday with actual highs in the mid-90s. You know the drill by now – if you have to be out, make sure you are staying hydrated and take plenty of breaks. Isolated storm chances will be possible during the afternoon. Expecting pretty sunrises and sunsets by mid to late week as Saharan dust starts to nudge into the Carolinas.

A stronger cold front will move into the region Thursday. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible during the day. Concern for microbursts and subsequent damaging winds through the afternoon as well as localized flooding. This boundary will lift north through the weekend with even hotter temperatures to follow. Highs will climb into the upper 90s with heat indices nudging back into the triple digits through early next week.