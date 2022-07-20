2-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In North Carolina Retention Pond
CHARLOTTE N.C.– Investigations are underway after a 2-year-old boy was found dead in a retention pond on the evening of Tuesday, July 19th.
CMPD released a statement via Twitter about the investigation on Tumbling Rock Lane near Reames Road.
Police say prior to the discovery of the 2-year-old, the child’s mother reported him missing around 8 p.m.
The child was found soon after and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No further details at this time. Check back for updates.