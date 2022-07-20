2-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In North Carolina Retention Pond

CHARLOTTE N.C.– Investigations are underway after a 2-year-old boy was found dead in a retention pond on the evening of Tuesday, July 19th.

CMPD released a statement via Twitter about the investigation on Tumbling Rock Lane near Reames Road.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation in the 5000 block of Tumbling Brook Lane in the North Division. We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. More information will be provided by the Public Affairs office once it is available. https://t.co/hIXgVIeLG9 — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 20, 2022

Police say prior to the discovery of the 2-year-old, the child’s mother reported him missing around 8 p.m.

The child was found soon after and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further details at this time. Check back for updates.