Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Shelter Almost Full, Adoption Fees Waived Through July

CHARLOTTE — A local animal shelter is pleading for help as it nears capacity due to a surge of animals.

CMPD Animal Care and Control says they are used to seeing an influx of drop offs during the summer, but not like this.

Right now they are sheltering more than 150 animals. Melissa Knicely, a spokesperson for the shelter says whether you can adopt a pet or foster one, any help is appreciated. “From my heart, I’m begging the community to help because we are truly in a bigger crisis than we’ve been in a very longtime. and we definitely need to get some of these animals into homes. even if you can only foster.”

The CMPD shelter is currently waiving adoption fees through the end of July.