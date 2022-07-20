Non-Verbal Man With Autism Missing in South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit are currently looking for 30-year-old Davonte Ponder. Ponder is autistic and non-verbal. He is a Black male, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and burgundy shorts in the 5300 block of Beritstrasse Ct. That is in south Charlotte, near Providence Country Club and the Waverly Shopping Center.

Ponder is 5’8″ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ponder’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.