Smart Shopper: Deals & Steals On Your Favorite Fast Food Places!

CHARLOTTE, NC–Everyday, we try to save you a little money to help ease the pain of inflation. We know that fast food gets a bad rap, but sometimes, you just need something quick!

If you’re on a budget, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered! Everyday from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. cool off with ½ slushies at Sonic. If you order on the app, they’re half off any time of day.

Now through August 31, 2022, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Shake Shack, buy one shake and get one free! All you have to do is use the code SHAKEUP on the app!

Friday, at McDonalds you’ll be lovin’ this deal…especially if you have kids! Get a free happy meal with any combo meal purchase, all you have to do is order on the app!

If you see the hot sign on at Krispy Kreme, stop by and get a free original glazed donut…no purchase necessary! That steal of the day deal is good until Labor Day.