Charlotte Checkers Release Schedule For Upcoming Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Checkers today announced their full schedule for the 2022-23 American Hockey League Season.

Included in the 72-game schedule is the team’s Opening Weekend at Bojangles Coliseum, presented by Novant Health, against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. Together with the following weekend’s games against Hershey, the Checkers, who had not started a season at home in 11 previous AHL seasons, will play their first four games in Charlotte.

Of the 36 home games on the Checkers’ schedule, 27 will take place on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

The Checkers’ schedule in calendar and list forms is attached to this release. Further listings, downloads and calendar imports are available at the team’s website, charlottecheckers.com.

Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now. Individual tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 16, and promotional info will be available at a later date. For more information on all Checkers ticket options, please contact the team at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@charlottecheckers.com.