Cold Front Brings More Storms Thursday

AM Headling:

A cluster of strong storms moving into the mountains and foothills this AM

Storms will redevelop across the foothills and Piedmont this afternoon

Severe Threat = Level 1 AM Storms diminish by mid-morning PM Storm threat 2pm – 10pm Damaging Wind and Flash Flooding are the greatest threats Small hail is also possible

Heat Advisory for Richmond Co Discussion:

A cluster of storms (MCS) ahead of a cold front has brought more than half a foot of rain to parts of Tennessee and Kentucky. Storms are developing ahead of the cold pool and will likely have enough momentum to bring heavy rain and intense lightning to the mountains and foothills through daybreak. There will be Iull in stormy weather through early afternoon. Storms will likely fire back up ahead of the front early this afternoon with storms also possible along the boundary. The severe threat will include damaging wind gusts and flash flooding. This threat is especially high for areas south and east of I-85 where heat indices will be nearing 105 this afternoon. The severe threat will fade after the front passes south of the area tonight. A cold front will stall before fading Friday. Isolated storm chances south of Charlotte Friday with a slight reprieve from the humidity Friday afternoon. Temps will climb this weekend with highs reaching the upper 90s. Minimal rain chances with heat indices reaching 101 to 103 through Sunday. The unsettled pattern returns early next week. Highs will likely remain above average through next week.