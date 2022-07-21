Smart Shopper: Best Splash Pads For Affordable Fun!

CHARLOTTE, NC–The school year is right around the corner, but before we start talking about heading back…let’s have a little fun! Today’s Smart Shopper is dedicated to the kids. I’m going to tell you the best splash pads around town!

First up, Ray’s Splash Planet. They’re located on N. Sycamore St. and admission is only $8 for kids and $10 for adults.

The second splash pad you need to know about is Veterans Memorial Park! Their splash pad is absolutely free and the best time to go is around 10am until noon.

The third is Hope Park over in Mooresville. Finally, First Ward Park!

Always remember to stay hydrated and use that sunscreen!