CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire crews responded to a 5-alarm structure fire on 10100 block S. Tryon Street just before 11:30 Wednesday night.

This is at the ExtraSpace Storage facility.

Nearly 100 firefighters were on scene at one point.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

Captain Jackie Gilmore says no one was injured.

This will impact traffic on S. Tryon for some time.

