CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting in North Charlotte that left one person hurt.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on West Sugar Creek Road near Rutgers Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Friday.

MEDIC confirmed it took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released any information about the victim or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.