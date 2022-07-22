One Person Killed, Another Injured In East Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say one person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting on Sharon Pointe Road in east Charlotte.

Officers located two victims after responding to a shooting on Sharon Pointe Road near North Sharon Amity Road around 5am on Friday, July 22nd.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where one of them died from the injuries they sustained in the shooting, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.