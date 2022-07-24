Kings Mountain Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash

YORK COUNTY, – A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car in York County on Saturday, July 23rd.

Authorities in York County responded to a call on SC-49 near Village Harbor Drive at 11 p.m.

According to a news release, the driver of a Harley Davison motorcycle was traveling south of SC-49.

34-year-old, Uthman Addulkahafid was driving a Chevy SUV when he was struck by a motorcycle.

Addulkahafid was uninjured.

The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to the Steel Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.