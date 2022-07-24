Statesville Man Hospitalized After Being Shot

STATESVILLE, N.C –The Statesville Police Department received information about a shooting on Salisbury Road on Sunday, July 23rd.

William Beam, 45 of Statesville was transported in a personal vehicle to Iredell Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach around 5 a.m.

Beam advised officers that he was shot by an unknown source in the parking lot of a restaurant on Salisbury Road.

No additional details at this time. This investigation is active and ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.