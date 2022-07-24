Suspect Wanted After Hit-And-Run Kills One And Injures Another Person

BELMONT, NC. – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run collision that killed one man and injured another person on Saturday, July 23rd.

Police responded to a call at 9:30 p.m. on Catawba Street.

Officers say a vehicle traveling west ran off the side of the road and collided with two pedestrians who were walking west on Catawba Street in a bike lane.

The collision sent one pedestrian to the hospital with minor injuries. The second pedestrian, identified as Christian Beatty was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a news release, the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Police say the vehicle is described as a dark-colored pickup truck with large tires.

The investigation of this case is active and ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this collision to call 704-825-3792