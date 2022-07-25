Piada Italian Street Food To Celebrate Opening in Cotswold With Giveaways

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Cotswold on Tuesday, July 26th.

This marks the restaurant’s 45th location and its first location in the Southeast, with additional locations planned for the University

Centre in Charlotte, Raleigh and beyond.

Officials say Piada will open the doors to its newest location on South Sharon Amity Road at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The restaurant will be open Sunday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Officials say grand opening day events include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and free Piada for a year to the first 25 guests.

Visitors on opening day will also have the opportunity to try free samples and participate in giveaways throughout the day.

Officials say 100 percent of grand opening day sales will benefit HeartMath Tutoring, an intervention program that recruits and trains volunteers to be elementary math tutors, delivering a proven curriculum in one-on-one sessions during the school day.

Opening day festivities include:

Piada swag giveaways.

Happy Hour from 1-3 p.m., drinks are free with the purchase of an entrée.

Kids Eat Free from 5-7 p.m. , with purchase of an adult entrée.

“We are super excited to finally make it to Charlotte and know that Cotswold is a great central base that we can grow from, starting first with serving our neighbors in the surrounding area” says Lance Juhas, Chief Operations Officer and Steward of Guest Experience. “The feeling of community is at our core and we look forward to being a delicious option for the people of Charlotte and all of North Carolina in the coming years.”

Officials say Piada combines fresh, modern Italian cuisine in made-to-order meals.

Guests can create more than 30 different dishes with the three available customizable entrees – the Piada, a Pasta Bowl or a Chopped Salad.

Officials say the Piada is a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with authentic Italian ingredients.

In addition to giving back on opening day, officials say for guests who opt-in from the Piada app, 1% of every purchase will go directly to a charity or non-profit foundation that directly supports one of their core causes: education, eliminating food insecurity, social equality and cancer research.