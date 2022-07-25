Police: 19-Year-Old Shot And Killed In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in west Charlotte Sunday night.

Officers responded to a call for one person shot on Thomasboro Drive shortly after 7 p.m.

At the scene, officers discovered a victim, later identified as 19-year-old Jesse Mobley Jr., with a gunshot wound.

Medic responded and pronounced Mobley dead at the scene.

CMPD does not consider this shooting a random act of violence and is not looking for additional suspects at this time.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.