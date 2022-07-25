Smart Shopper: No Adoption Fee At CMPD Animal Care & Control For July!

CHARLOTTE, NC–Smart Shopper is a little different today. We’re still telling you how you can save some money but today’s deal is not on food or an attraction, or even clothes, it’s on an animal! Right now at CMPD Animal Care and Control, they are at maximum capacity, and they need your help.

Thanks to a generous donation from Bissell’s ‘Empty The Shelter event, they are waiving all adoption fees for the month of July. If you’ve ever wanted a furry friend, now is the perfect time.

Even if you cannot adopt at the moment, there are foster and staycation options.

