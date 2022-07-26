Another Big Stink: Piedmont Natural Gas Unintentionally Releases Mercaptan In Charlotte

Samantha Gilstrap,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Piedmont Natural Gas unintentionally released the odorant mercaptan near Tom Hunter Road in Charlotte on Monday afternoon.

Mercaptan is not a hazardous chemical, it is what is injected into natural gas to give it a distinctive smell, according to a news release.

The Charlotte Fire Department received several calls regarding the strong chemical odor in multiple locations in the Hidden Valley and University City areas.

Officials say with the current normal weather pattern, the odor should dissipate.

Anyone who believes they smell a natural gas odor or have medical or life-threatening emergency is encouraged to call 911.