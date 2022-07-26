Another Big Stink: Piedmont Natural Gas Unintentionally Releases Mercaptan In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Piedmont Natural Gas unintentionally released the odorant mercaptan near Tom Hunter Road in Charlotte on Monday afternoon.

Mercaptan is not a hazardous chemical, it is what is injected into natural gas to give it a distinctive smell, according to a news release.

This afternoon, @PiedmontNG unintentionally released the odorant mercaptan near the 1400 block of Tom Hunter Rd. Mercaptan is not a hazardous chemical and does not pose a risk to public safety. Mercaptan is injected into natural gas to give a distinctive smell. pic.twitter.com/9NoA1qpewM — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 25, 2022

The Charlotte Fire Department received several calls regarding the strong chemical odor in multiple locations in the Hidden Valley and University City areas.

Officials say with the current normal weather pattern, the odor should dissipate.

Anyone who believes they smell a natural gas odor or have medical or life-threatening emergency is encouraged to call 911.