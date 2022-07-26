Deputies Investigating Homicide On Cleveland Street In Cheraw

CHERAW, S.C. — Deputies say they are investigating a homicide that happened at a residence in Cheraw. Investigators were called to the home on Cleveland Street in the Cheraw area of Chesterfield County early morning on Tuesday, July 26th.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Chesterfield County Coroner’s Office, and the sheriff’s office are investigating the case. No other details surrounding the homicide have been released at this time. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101 or the tip line at 843-287-0235.

Investigators are also asking anyone who may have cameras in the Cotton Mill area around Stanley Tools to please contact their office.