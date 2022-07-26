Mayor of Statesville Wins Re-Election

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Mayor Constantine Kutteh will get to serve another term.

Kutteh won Tuesday night’s general election in the race to keep his title.

He defeated challenger Brian Summers in the non-partisan race after winning 58.53% of the vote with 100% of precincts reporting. Summers got 41.47% of the vote.

Summers was hoping to become Statesville’s first Black mayor.

Before the ballots were counted, Summers said he wanted to help move Statesville forward.

“Right now, we’ve got a lot of turmoil and unrest in our country. Our country is divided,” Summers said. “But I’d like to unify our city, I’d like to try to help divide some of what’s going on across America right now.”

According to his website, Summers also serves as a Task Force Board Member for Iredell-Statesville Schools and is on the board of the Statesville Family YMCA.