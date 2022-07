CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NC Wildlife officials have identified a man who drowned over the weekend near the Peninsula Yacht Club on Lake Norman.

Officials say Joseph Suazo, 62, of Cabarrus County jumped off a boat in a cove near the club around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday to swim, and never resurfaced.

Cornelius Police, Cornelius Fire Department and Huntersville Fire Department responded and recovered Suazo’s body around 10:35 p.m. Saturday night.