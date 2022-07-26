Officials Say Worker Dies By Electrocution At CLT Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials say a worker died at the Charlotte airport on Monday after being electrocuted.

The N.C. Department of Labor confirms the worker was employed with Rosendin Electric.

Statement from Rosendin Electric:

The Rosendin family is deeply saddened by the death of an employee who was found unresponsive while working on a construction site at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The cause of death is unknown at this time. Rosendin leadership, OSHA, and the NC Department of Labor are actively investigating the incident. On behalf of everyone at Rosendin, our deepest condolences go out to the family.

An investigation has been opened into the incident.

