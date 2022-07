CHARLOTTE — A homicide investigation is underway in University City off Mallard Creek Church Rd. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 10000 block of John Adams Road shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday for a person shot.

CMPD posted around 10:25 p.m. that detectives were investigating a homicide on John Adams Road near Mallard Oaks Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updtes