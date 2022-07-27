Police: Fight Between Roommates Turns Deadly In York

YORK, S.C. — Police say a man was killed after he got into a fight with his roommate in the City of York.

York Police responded to Hill Street near New Street just before 11pm on Monday, July 25th after a neighbor called 911 about two men fighting. Officers arrived on the scene and found both men were injured.

Officers determined the men were roommates and had gotten into a physical fight. Both men were taken by ambulance to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

York Police were later notified that 54-year-old Thomas Harris died from his injuries. Police say they are not releasing the name of the 61-year-old man involved in the fight yet because charges remain pending as they await autopsy results from the York County Coroner’s Officer charges.

Police say no firearms were used during the fight but officers did find objects capable of causing blunt force trauma at the scene and believe they could have been used during the fight.

York Police Department asks anyone with information on this fight to contact them by calling 803-684-4141 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.