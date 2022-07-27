Virginia Man Killed In Iredell County Wreck On I-40

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Troopers say a man from Virginia was killed in a wreck on I-40 in Iredell County on Tuesday, July 26th.

Rodney Forner, 67, was traveling west in a 2003 Subaru Outback when he ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, overturned, and collided with several trees, according to a news release from the NC State Highway Patrol.

Forner was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers say the initial investigation indicates neither impairment nor speeding as contributing factors. One lane of I-40 West was closed for approximately three hours during the on-scene investigation.