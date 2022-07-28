CMPD Investigating A Deadly Shooting in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Hickory Grove area of East Charlotte.

CMPD officers were called to a condo in the 4500 block of Sharon Chase Drive just before 8 p.m. Thursday night for a report of a person shot. About an hour later, police posted on the CMPD app that they were conducting a homicide investigation.

A WCCB crew at the scene said it appeared that the shooting happened inside one of the condos.

There’s no word yet on the person’s name or a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.