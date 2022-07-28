Healthy Headlines: Youth Sports Participation Awareness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Soon kids will be back in school – and even before that student-athletes will be back on the field and in the gym, training with their teammates.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, Dr. Tinka Barnes, a family physician with Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic, discusses the importance of youth sports and keeping young athletes safe and healthy.

Watch the full interview below: