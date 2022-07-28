Smart Shopper: Celebrate Peruvian Independence Day With VIVA Chicken + Giveaways!

July 28th is Peruvian Independence Day and VIVA Chicken will celebrate with an incredible deal!

VIVA Chicken will celebrate Peruvian Independence Day with Bruno’s Big Chicken Day. The deal is named in honor of VIVA co-founder and Peru native Bruno Macchiavello.

Bruno’s Big Chicken Day is a whole chicken, three large sides and signature sauces of a guest’s choice, enough to serve a family of four, for $22.95.

VIVA Points members will receive $1 off their Bruno’s Big Chicken Day order on Peruvian Independence Day as well.

VIVA will also be randomly giving away tickets, items and other offerings on their Instagram!

Some of those giveaways come from several local partners including: